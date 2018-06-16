Aperio Group LLC Sells 22,537 Shares of WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in WP Carey by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP Carey opened at $67.03 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

