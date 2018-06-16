WPP (WPP) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,275 ($16.98). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.31) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,800 ($23.96) to GBX 1,500 ($19.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,440 ($19.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,496.33 ($19.92).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,199 ($15.96) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.62).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

