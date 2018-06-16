WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. ValuEngine downgraded WPP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. WPP has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $107.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,437,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

