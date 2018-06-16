WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. WPX Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Shares of WPX Energy traded down $0.69, hitting $17.07, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,693,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,407. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,673.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 960,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

