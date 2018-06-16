Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,469 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of WPX Energy worth $35,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WPX Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WPX Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,673.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 8,100 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $152,847.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,100 shares of company stock worth $2,518,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.23.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.86 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.