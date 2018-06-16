SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,673.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy traded down $0.69, hitting $17.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,693,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,407. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.23. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

