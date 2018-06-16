Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 0.78. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.69 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Wright Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $164,468.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,868 shares of company stock worth $340,819. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. AXA boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,876,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,662,000 after buying an additional 1,598,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,688,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,086,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $8,671,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 305,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.