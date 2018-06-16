W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. KLR Group lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised W&T Offshore to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,197.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 183.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 99.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore traded down $0.11, hitting $6.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,108. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.72.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

