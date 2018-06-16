Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Worldwide offers individual consumers and business customers a broad array of hospitality products and services as well as various accommodation alternatives and price ranges through its premier portfolio of world-renowned brands. The Company operates in the lodging, vacation exchange and rentals, and vacation ownership segments of the hospitality industry. Through the lodging business, the Company franchise hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industry and provide hotel management services to owners of luxury, upscale and midscale hotels. Through the vacation exchange and rentals business, the Company provides vacation exchange products and services and access to distribution systems and networks to resort developers and owners of intervals of vacation ownership interests. Through, the vacation ownership business, the Company develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations opened at $49.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

