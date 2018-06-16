Wyndham Destinations Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of WYND traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $49.25. 3,123,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,761. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

