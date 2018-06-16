Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Wyndham Destinations traded up $0.97, reaching $49.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,761. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

