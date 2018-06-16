Insider Buying: Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Major Shareholder Buys 15,762 Shares of Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 15,762 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $44,448.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 589 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $1,666.87.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 49,200 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $139,236.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,800 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $54,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 50,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00.

Shares of Jason Industries traded down $0.01, reaching $2.88, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. Jason Industries Inc has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $167.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. analysts forecast that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JASN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JASN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jason Industries by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jason Industries by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Jason Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,680,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

