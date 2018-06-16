New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46.37 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $46,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,664,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,929 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Xcel Energy opened at $43.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.