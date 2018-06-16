Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.16, reaching $24.30, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 826,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,563. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels, including 37 wholly owned hotels, comprising 11,497 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

