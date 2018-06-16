Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, May 28th. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox Corporation reported mixed first-quarter 2018 results, wherein the company’s bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line surpassed the same. We appreciate Xerox’s continuous efforts to expand its SMB coverage through distribution acquisitions. The company maintained a solid track record of strong margins, which it has been attaining through cost and productivity initiatives. Xerox’s post-sale driven business model supports strong cash flows which in turn help it to make strategic investments and penetrate in markets with higher growth potential. However, the company is grappling with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products while its attempts to leverage the business process outsourcing market failed to lend growth momentum. Xerox terminated its previously announced merger with Fuji Xerox. Shares of Xerox have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Xerox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a hold rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

XRX opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xerox has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,067,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,206,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,291,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $180,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,245,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,994,000 after purchasing an additional 951,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

