XGOX (XGOX) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. XGOX has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $3,341.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00040512 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00385224 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000472 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00067133 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,574,560,149 coins and its circulating supply is 2,321,144,804 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

