XL Group Ltd (XL) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

XL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. XL Group has a dividend payout ratio of -46.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect XL Group to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get XL Group alerts:

Shares of XL Group stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. XL Group has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that XL Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XL shares. JMP Securities cut XL Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays cut XL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut XL Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded XL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.