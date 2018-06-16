XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Declares GBX 16 Dividend

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XP Power traded up GBX 60 ($0.80), hitting GBX 3,500 ($46.60), on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($27.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,750 ($49.93).

Several brokerages recently commented on XPP. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,100 ($54.59) to GBX 4,300 ($57.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,990 ($53.12) price target for the company.

In related news, insider Andy Sng sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($45.40), for a total value of £146,630 ($195,220.34).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

