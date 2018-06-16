Steven Cakebread Sells 20,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $291,400.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $302,000.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $286,400.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $261,200.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $262,200.00.

On Thursday, April 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $270,800.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $246,600.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $246,600.00.

Shares of Yext traded up $0.15, hitting $19.76, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,239,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,928. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

