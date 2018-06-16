Yirendai (YRD) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yirendai in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yirendai presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of YRD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 685,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,240. Yirendai has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 4.95.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Yirendai had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Yirendai will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yirendai by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the fourth quarter valued at $5,629,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Yirendai by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the fourth quarter valued at $5,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

