Yirendai (YRD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yirendai earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.0208309485275 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Yirendai stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 4.95. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Yirendai will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YRD shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yirendai in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

