Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $2.03 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,539,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161,892 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock worth $5,647,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer traded up $0.20, reaching $36.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 46,625,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,069,268. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

