YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (YNGA) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.20

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s previous dividend of $9.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:YNGA traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,685 ($22.43). 12,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,286 ($17.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,470 ($19.57).

In related news, insider Steve Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,653 ($22.01), for a total transaction of £49,590 ($66,023.17).

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

