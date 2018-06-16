GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 81,243 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of YRC Worldwide worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

YRC Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 636,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,243. The stock has a market cap of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

