Yum! Brands (YUM) Debt Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) bonds fell 1.1% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2037. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.25 and were trading at $102.10 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. ValuEngine raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.05.

YUM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $8,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

