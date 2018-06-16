Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,302,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics traded down $0.05, reaching $16.25, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 745,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,829. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

