Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) will post $219.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acxiom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.94 million and the lowest is $219.30 million. Acxiom posted sales of $212.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full year sales of $947.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.59 million to $950.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Acxiom’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acxiom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acxiom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acxiom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acxiom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom traded down $0.31, reaching $30.02, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 824,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,957. Acxiom has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

