Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancorp Inc (TBBK) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.11. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $1,663,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

