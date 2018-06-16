Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Announce -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.17). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics opened at $26.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 1,555,093 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,351,000 after buying an additional 1,053,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,381,000 after buying an additional 392,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,712,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

