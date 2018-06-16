Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Franklin Financial Network also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Financial Network.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network remained flat at $$37.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 96,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $539.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $143,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $372,484. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 27.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 12.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 40.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 129,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.