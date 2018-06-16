Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herman Miller (MLHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) will announce sales of $601.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $598.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.10 million. Herman Miller reported sales of $577.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $4,747,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,223.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $577,142.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,013.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 248,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,243,000 after buying an additional 195,666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,521,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after buying an additional 180,450 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 160,623 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller traded up $0.10, reaching $32.85, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 179,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,096. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

