Zacks: Analysts Anticipate INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a net margin of 82.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million.

IRET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock traded down $0.06, reaching $5.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 322,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Michael T. Dance purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,811.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,300 shares of company stock worth $85,997. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

