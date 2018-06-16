Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal (KMT) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kennametal by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,853,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,564,000 after purchasing an additional 328,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 531.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 354,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 298,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 17,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.