Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) to announce $123.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oclaro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. Oclaro posted sales of $149.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oclaro will report full-year sales of $545.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $549.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $558.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oclaro.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.37 million. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of Oclaro stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Oclaro has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.93.

In other Oclaro news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $1,298,840. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

