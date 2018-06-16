Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyOne Co. (POL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will report sales of $912.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.00 million. PolyOne posted sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. PolyOne had a positive return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,410. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 1,018.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

