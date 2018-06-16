Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.33 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,802.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $392,834. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 176.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 393.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Sally Beauty traded down $0.07, reaching $15.07, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,978. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

