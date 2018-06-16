Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $197.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $196.80 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $173.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $792.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $794.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $852.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Wireless traded down $0.25, reaching $16.15, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 11,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,594. The company has a market cap of $640.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.76. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

