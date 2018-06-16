Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,887. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 90.38%.

In related news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $154,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $43,819.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $449,784. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

