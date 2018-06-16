Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Bank, Inc. (UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. United Community Bank posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Bank.

United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.02 million. United Community Bank had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Community Bank by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Bank traded up $0.32, reaching $32.78, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 467,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.89. United Community Bank has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. United Community Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About United Community Bank

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

