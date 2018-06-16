Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.94%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BWS Financial set a $18.00 target price on ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,545,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,088,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,067 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ACCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 389,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,425. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

ACCO Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.