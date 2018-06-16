Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $218.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $181.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $825.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $836.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $892.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $914.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Brooks Automation traded up $1.67, hitting $36.36, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 2,446,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,163. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $231,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $72,155.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 425,807 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.