Zacks: Analysts Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.43 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $203,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $445,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 14,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $321,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $1,016,737 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 2,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ traded down $0.05, hitting $22.30, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 377,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

