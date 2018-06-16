Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.52. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,190,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $3,596,584. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources traded up $0.06, hitting $65.84, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,402,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.27.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.