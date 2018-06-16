Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.66. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,889.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,693,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 389,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $31.55. 214,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

