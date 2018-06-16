Zacks: Analysts Expect Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dunkin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Dunkin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dunkin’ Brands.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.72 million. Dunkin’ Brands had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 75.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands opened at $67.38 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. Dunkin’ Brands has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $68.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Dunkin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

In related news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

