Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Franco Nevada reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 128.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada opened at $70.68 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

