Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $136.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.48 million to $143.38 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $507.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.26 million to $522.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $532.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $507.89 million to $545.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $113,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5,758.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $185,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 246,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $842.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

