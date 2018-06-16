Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $78.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.72 million to $79.60 million. Nautilus posted sales of $77.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $431.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.40 million to $433.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $460.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $456.01 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 5,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,309. The stock has a market cap of $462.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Nautilus declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $35,755.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $69,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,293 shares of company stock worth $532,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Nautilus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,017,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 115,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

