Zacks: Analysts Expect NuCana PLC (NCNA) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NCNA stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.95 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $88,293,000. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. lifted its stake in NuCana by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. now owns 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NuCana by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 910,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NuCana by 16.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 641,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NuCana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

