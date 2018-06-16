Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place (PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $424.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $373.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS raised The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Shares of The Children’s Place traded up $0.80, reaching $124.15, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 544,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,064. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $161.65.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Children’s Place by 82.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 81.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 135,732 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $15,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

